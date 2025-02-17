Yung Bredda, Terri Lyons, Squeezy Rankin advance to Calypso Monarch semis

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King, right, and PRO Rondell Donawa announce the 40 semifinalists for the Calypso Monarch competition at a media briefing at the Raddison Hotel, Port of Spain, on Feburary 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

LOCAL singers Yung Bredda, Terri Lyons, Squeezy Rankin, Rikki Jai and Karene Asche are among 40 who advanced to the semifinals of Calypso Monarch 2025. The semisfinals, known as Calypso Fiesta, will be held at 2pm on February 22, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) made the announcement at a press conference on February 16, at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain.

The organisation's president Ainsley King said the spirit of calypso is "alive and well," and that events surrounding the genre are "shaping up nice" where the 2025 season is concerned.

Over 200 calypsonians registered for the Calypso Monarch competition. But adjudication committee chairman Everald Snaggs said only 199 presented to the judges.

King said there will not be any complemintary tickets provided to the public this year but ticket sale are "doing very well."

The early-bird tickets costing $200 are sold out and the current ticket price is $300. It will cost $400 at the gate.

But even as tickets are selling, King said the genre has been facing a lot of disrespect which has "gotten our of hand."

"How can you be disrespectful to where you came from? Your father?"

He said TUCO is dubbing 2025, the Year of Calypso, which will feature various events to promote the genre.

"And not just having activities, but also setting up platforms to educate because we recognise that, where our music industry is concerned, the education is needed. What calypso means and the value of calypso, we realise a lot of people don't know."

He said it is no "dying art" as some have called it as it is a "spirit that will never die."

So far, he said calypso tents have been doing well and that TUCO is becoming more innovative.

"Calypso has been left behind where evolution is concerned...(And we are saying) yes, we will respect the tradition but with some innovation to the thing."

He said that moving forward, TUCO will maintain an "all-inclusive approach."

"It's not an old-people thing...It is for young people (too), not just for your mommy and granny."

He said calypso is also is not seasonal and those who are saying that are "just people who head not in the right place and just saying foolishness."

Full list:

Akhenaton Lewis (Yung Bredda)

Alex Gift (Tobago Chalkie)

Anastacia Richardson

Andre Nelson

Ann Marie Parks Kojo (Twiggy)

Anthony La Fleur (Squeezy Rankin)

Carlos James (Skatie)

Caston Cupid

Curlissa Charles-Mapp

Darwren Greenidge (Pharaoh)

Duane Ta'Zyah O'Connor (Ta'Zyah O’Connor)

Eunice Peters

Garth St Clair

Hammond Bruce (Slick)

Helon Francis

Ife Alleyne (Ife)

Jelani Kojo (Lani K)

J'Leise Orr

Kadija Jeremiah

Karene Asche (The Calypso Princess)

Kerice Pascall

Kurt Allen (The Last Bardjohn of Calypso)

Lystra Nurse (Lady Lystra)

Mark Eastman

Marlon Lee (Bitter Honey)

Marq Pierre

Marsha Clifton (Lady Adanna)

Morel Peters (King Luta)

Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash)

Nicole Thomas Clarke

Phillip Murray (Black Sage)

Rivaldo London

Roderick Gordon (Chuck Gordon)

Roslyn Reid Hayes (Roslyn)

Samraj Jaimungal (Rikki Jai)

Sharon Phillips

Shashie Nicklas Gosine (St Nick)

Stacey Sobers-Abraham (Stacey Sobers)

Terri Lyons

Victoria Cooper-Rahim (Queen Victoria)

RESERVE - Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice)