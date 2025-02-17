Well Services: Recovery efforts continue for missing worker in rig collapse

Missing Well Services Ltd employee Pete Phillip. -

Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd said it is continuing with “critical operations” in efforts to recover missing worker Pete Phillip following the collapse of Rig 110 late December.

In a brief updated on February 14, the company said, “Well Services would like to provide an update regarding the ongoing salvage and recovery operations.

“Our teams continue to work diligently in coordination with the relevant authorities and partners to ensure the salvage and recovery efforts proceed as efficiently and safely as possible.

“We understand the family and public concerns and appreciate the continued patience and support as we continue these critical operations.

“We remain committed to keeping all stakeholders updated.”

The statement followed calls by Phillip’s family and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) for closure.

Phillip’s body was located after days of searching but it has not been retrieved. Phillip’s family demanded immediate action to recover his body.

Phillip's younger brother Elvis, his sister Paula Baxam, and their mother Patricia joined OWTU president general Ancel Roget outside the company's Otaheite office on February 4. The family said they were very dissatisfied with the company's approach to the situation.

On January 9, Well Services Ltd said the company hired to oversee the recovery operation could not find the necessary equipment locally. It said the equipment had been procured internationally and is expected to arrive within the first two weeks of March.

Apart from Well Services, Heritage Petroleum Ltd, the Ministry of Energy and the Occupational Safety and Health Authority are also investigating the incident which led to the rig's becoming destabilised and partially collapsing and Phillip's being thrown into the sea.

Seventy-five workers were on the rig when the incident occurred.