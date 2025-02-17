Trinidad and Tobago U17s miss World Cup spot after 2-0 loss to Costa Rica

TT's Chaz Williams gets past his marker during their 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in their final Concacaf U17 Men's Qualifiers Group B match on Sunday. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago missed out on 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup qualification after going down to hosts Costa Rica 2-0 in their final Concacaf U17 Men’s Qualifiers Group B match at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on February 16.

Striker Isaac Badilla broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after 45 minutes, placing Los Ticos in front, just before the half-time break.

Despite TT’s attempts to claw their way back into the game in the second period, Costa Rica’s Ethan Barley struck a well-placed header off a corner kick in the 87th minute to seal the victory and a first-place finish in the group.

Only group winners qualified for the U17 World Cup. TT finished second, with seven points.

Also advancing to the November 5-27 World Cup in Qatar were the seven other Concacaf group winners, Canada, Mexico, Honduras, Haiti, USA, Panama and El Salvador.

During the group phase, TT drew 1-1 with Guyana, defeated British Virgin Islands 3-1, spanked St Maarten 9-0 and lost to Costa Rica 2-0.