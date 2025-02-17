St Ann's Hospital escapee still missing

St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital. - File photo

POLICE are still searching for one of two patients who escaped from the Forensic Ward at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital on February 12.

The men, identified in a police media release posted on Facebook, were Eversion Hazelwood, 40, and Joshua Garraway, 33.

A source close to the investigation said Hazelwood, who is charged with murder, was recaptured on February 13.

Garraway, who is charged with robbery with violence, is still on the run.

The release said around 5.30 am, routine checks revealed the men were missing from the ward.

>

A statement from the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) on February 12 confirmed both patients had left without authorisation.

When staff realised the patients were missing, they contacted the police. The statement said the NWRHA is "fully co-operating with law enforcement authorities in their ongoing efforts to locate the individuals."

The NWRHA said it had launched an internal investigation and is working to strengthen security protocols where necessary.

"The safety of our patients, staff, and the wider community remains our highest priority, and we are treating this matter with the utmost urgency."