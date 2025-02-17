Social Development Ministry denies links with foundation

People line up outside the Ministry of Social Development office in San Fernando. - File photo

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has denied any affiliation with a foundation which allegedly claimed to provide social services to the citizens at a recent event.

In a statement on February 16, the ministry made it clear that it neither endorsed nor collaborated with the foundation.

The ministry said all services are offered exclusively through its legitimate offices across the country and warned the public to remain vigilant against misinformation.

“It should also be noted that members of the public are not required to pay for services offered by this ministry,” the statement read.

The statement also said any formal partnerships or collaborations are announced through official channels and that, at present, no such agreement existed with the foundation.

“Any claims to the contrary are false,” the release added.

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit on February 14, called on the ministry to clarify its position on the foundation.

She said at an event at the Chaguanas Community Centre, residents were allegedly told of assistance for housing grants and food cards.

Mohit questioned if the initiatives were sanctioned by the ministry.

She said there were reports suggesting that the foundation implied a cost was attached to accessing social services.

“This has caused confusion and concern among residents of Chaguanas East and beyond, who rely on these critical social-support programs,” Mohit said, as she called on the ministry to clarify its position.

“The welfare of our citizens is of utmost importance, and it is critical that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services provide clarity on this matter.

“Residents must be assured that they can access these vital services without fear of exploitation or misinformation.

“I urge the ministry to act swiftly to address these concerns and to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability in the delivery of social services.”

