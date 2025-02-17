Ramadharsingh seeks UNC nomination

Glenn Ramadharsingh. -

FORMER Caroni Central UNC MP Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh has kept a commitment he made last year to seek nomination for his former constituency.

Ramadharsingh, a former social development minister in the UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government, made this commitment in an interview last March.

He will be screened along with other nominees at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on February 17.

In a video circulated last week on social media, Ramadharsingh confirmed he had submitted his papers to be considered as the UNC's Caroni Central candidate in this year's general election.

He said he is seeking to contest the election for people who want change and progress.

"This can only be achieved by people who have served well, coming back to serve the communities under a new prime minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

"I intend to put my hat in the ring. But I intend for you (UNC members) to make that choice whether you want change."

He promised to "restore social justice to Trinidad and Tobago."

Ramadharsingh was Caroni Central MP from May 2010-September 2015.

Persad-Bissessar fired him as a minister in March 2014 after a flight attendant made allegations of inappropriate physical contact against him.

In 2022, Ramadharsingh unsuccessfully contested the UNC’s party organiser post as an independent candidate in its internal elections.

Last year, he repeated his support for Persad-Bissessar as UNC political leader.

Nominees will also be screened for Mayaro, Couva North, Couva South and Tunapuna.