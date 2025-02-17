Powergen crush Prisons in TTCB premiership one

Powergen batsman Daniel Williams - File photo by Lincoln Holder

Centuries from Powergen’s opening pair of Daniel Williams (123) and Videsh Sookhai (118) set the stage for a commanding innings and 178-run victory over Prisons Sports in round three of the TT Cricket Board Premiership one at Syne Village in Penal on February 16.

Batting first, Williams and Sookhai put on a powerful 244-run opening stance to steer the hosts to 429/6 declared. Williams cracked three sixes and 13 fours in his 103 balls faced while Sookahi hit three sixes and 17 fours from 82 deliveries.

Akil Cooper scored an unbeaten 50 while Dejourn Charles had 33. Kareem Hamilton (4/103) was Prisons’ best bowler.

In reply, Prisons were wrecked by Navin Bidaisee (7/26) and were all out for 120. Sent back in to bat, they collapsed once more for 131 courtesy 4/32 from both Shaaron Lewis and Samuel Roopnarine.

Sidel Diaz (50) top scored for Prisons in their first innings while Ziacrursees Raghoonath (41) was the best contributor in the second.

>

In other matches, Kamil Pooran smashed 182 not out while Mikkel Govia snared a combined 7/37 as Central Sports romped to an emphatic innings and 117-run victory over Preysal Sports at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Resuming day two on 262/9 and a 142-run lead in response to Preysal’s feeble 120 first innings score, Central Sports were all out for 312, with Pooran spearheading the charge.

Despite Pooran’s aggression, Nathaniel McDavid still nabbed 5/52 for Preysal.

With a healthy lead of 192, Central Sports put Preysal back in to bat and had them all out for 75 runs courtesy Govia (3/10), who also bagged 4/27 in the first innings. Ronaldo Forrester scored 20.

Leonardo Julien (3/19) was also impressive with the ball while Marlon Richards (2/22) was also among the wickets.

The result kept 2024 winners Central Sports perfect this season, winning three from three.

Summarised Scores

PREYSAL SPORTS 120 — Sachin Seecharan 29, Matthew Patrick 26, Mikkel Govia 4/27 & 75 — Ronaldo Forrester 20; Mikel Govia 3/10, Leonardo Julien 3/19, Marlon ROchards 2/22 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 312 — Kamil Pooran 184 not out, Alex Antoine 36, Sameer Ali 26; Nathaniel McDavid 5/52 — Central Sports won by an innings and 117 runs

POWERGEN 429/6 dec — Daniel Williams 123, Videsh Sookhai 118, Akil Cooper 50, Dejourn Charles 33; Kareem Hamilton 4/103 vs PRISONS 120 — SIdel Diaz 50, Ziacrursees Raghoonath 36; Navin Bidaisee 7/26 & 131 — Ziacrursees Raghoonath 41; Shaaron Lewis 4/32, Samuel Roopnarine 4/32 — Powergen won by an innings and 178 runs

>

CLARKE ROAD UNITED 230 — Shatrughan Rambaran 79, Mark Deyal 56; Akeal Hosein 4/70, Terrance Hinds 2/15 & 150 — Nicholas Sookdeosingh 46, Antonio Gomez; Sunil Narine 8/46, Hilton Williams 1/28 vs QPCC 163 — Jordan Warner 40, Darren Bravo 30; Yannic Ottley 5/25, Shatrughan Rambaran 3/57 & 69/3 — Sunil Narine 39,; Shiva Sankar 2/19 — Match Drawn

YORKSHIRE 354/7 dec — Ethan Gibson 122, Akeem Mohammed 91; Jacen Agard 3/41, Justin Manick 2/43 & 158/5 — Ethan Gibson 79, Brian Christmas 35; Justin Manick 2/26, Rakesh Seecharan 2/42 vs MERRYBOYS 276 — Andrew Rambaran 145, ROndel Ramlogan 42; Adrian Mohammed 7/85, Ziggy Levi 2/121 — Match Drawn

VICTORIA 174 — Kayle Kissoondath 34, Duane Charles 34 not out; Kastri Singh 4/48, Ricky Jaipaul 4/67 & 131 — Aaron Nanan 34 not out, Riyaad Mohammed 32; Ricky Naipaul 6/58, Kashtri Singh 4/53 & MARCHIN PATRIOTS 260/8 dec. — Even Lewis 62, Giovonte Depeiza 49; Damion Joachim 5/119, Jovan Ali 3/56 & 48/2 — Kirstan Kallicharan 26 not out; Damion Joachim 2/18 — Marchin Patriots won by eight wickets