Police investigate Valentine's Day attacks

- File photo

Police are investigating three separate incidents of wounding with intent, all occurring on Valentine’s Day.

Police said a 32-year-old foreman is recovering after a brutal assault at a garage on Flemming Street Extension, Chaguanas.

According to reports, around 9 pm on February 14, the 32-year old

went to collect his vehicle when a silver Toyota Axio pulled up in front of the garage. A man known to him only as "Kevin" emerged from the vehicle, with a cutlass. An argument escalated into violence as the man allegedly attacked the victim with the weapon, dealing several chops about his body.

The situation escalated when the suspect’s cousins and two others joined the assault. One of the men was armed with a metal pipe.

After the attack, the group fled the scene in the silver Axio, heading along Neilson Street.

The victim was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by a relative before being transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Police have launched a search for the suspects as investigations continue.

In a separate incident in Malabar, Arima, a 50-year-old man identified was found lying in an open yard along Malabar Extension Road, bleeding from stab wounds to his neck and lower back.

When Cpl De Silva and WPC Dolloway-Carter arrived on the scene around 11 am on February 14, the injured man identified his attacker.

The victim was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was stabilised before being transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police have launched a manhunt for suspect as enquiries continue.

The third incident took place at Wisdom Bar on High Street, Princes Town, where a 20-year-old man was stabbed during a confrontation.

Police reports indicate that around 12.15 am. on February 15, the man was at the bar when he was approached by the suspect who alegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the right side of his abdomen after an argument.

Fearing for his life, the victim fled to the Princes Town Police Station, where officers contacted emergency health services. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he remains warded in stable condition.

Officers from the Princes Town CID visited the bar and are continuing investigations.