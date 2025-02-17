Police investigate break-ins in Central and South Trinidad

- File photo

Police are investigating three separate incidents of break-ins and larceny over the past two days in Chaguanas, Gran Couva, and Marabella, with one suspect already in custody and authorities actively pursuing leads in the others.

According to police reports, in Chaguanas, a break-in at The Food Hut in Lendore Village, Montrose, took a turn when an alert resident intervened, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

Police said around 12.24 am, on February 15, the resident returned home and heard loud noises from the business place next door. Upon checking, he saw two men fleeing. Another man was hiding inside.

An attempt was made to lock the third suspect in the building, but a confrontation took place when the suspect, who armed himself with a knife, forcefully opened the door.

The suspect was subdued and restrained until police arrived.

>

The establishment’s owner confirmed the shop had been ransacked, with $800 in cash missing. Entry was gained by prying open a door on the northern side of the building.

The third suspect was arrested and taken to hospital. Efforts to locate the two other suspects remain ongoing.

In a separate incident, Gran Couva police are investigating the theft of several power tools from a shipping container at Pomeroy Estate.

A Barrackpore contractor reported that he secured his tools — including a Dewalt chop saw, two cordless drills, and a Makita circular saw — around 5 pm on February 14, but when he returned the next morning, he found the container’s door ajar and the tools, valued at $7,800, missing.

PC Gomes and PC Jack visited the scene, conducted interviews, and canvassed the area for CCTV footage and enquiries are continuing.

The third reported incident involved a break-in at the Marabella Government Primary School cafeteria, where a thief made off with snacks and soft drinks worth $800.

The cafeteria’s owner told Marabella police she locked and secured the cafeteria around 7 pm on February 14. A school security officer conducting a foot patrol at 6 am the next day noticed the cafeteria’s eastern window had been tampered with and alerted the authorities.

Point of entry and exit was the same wooden window.

Investigatations continue.

>