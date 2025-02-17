Police HQ evacuated as fire alarm goes off

The Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, was evacuated on February 17 after a fire alarm went off in the building. - Photo by Gregory McBurnie

The Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, was evacuated on February 17 after a fire alarm went off in the building.

At around 1.45 pm, during a media briefing, the alarm sounded, so communication officer Insp Michelle Lewis had to end the briefing as staff and the media were ushered outside.

Fire tenders responded to the alarm 20 minutes later.

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said the building had been safely evacuated and it was not yet known what set off the alarm.

More as it becomes available.