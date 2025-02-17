Police arrest 2, seize 3 guns

- File photo

Two men were arrested, three firearms and quantities of ammunition and narcotics were seized during anti-crime exercises conducted in the South Western and Eastern divisions on the weekend.

Police said on February 15, around 7.40 pm in the Point Fortin district, officers went to Seventh Street, Techier Village, where they saw a group of men on the road. The men fled when they saw the officers.

A search of the area resulted in a Smith and Wesson revolver, loaded with one round of ammunition, found in a bushy area.

In the Eastern Division, task force officers conducted an exercise between 10 am and 3 pm, Saturday, and went to North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

They arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of a quantity of cannabis. The officers then went to Foster Road where they found a pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition, under a fruit tree.

>

A 35-year-old man was arrested.

In the Central Division, an exercise spearheaded by ACP Collis Hazel, between 5 and 9 am on Saturday, led officers to a forested area off Todd’s Road, Caparo. There they found a homemade shotgun and one 12 gauge cartridge.