Pan, party, pride: Savannah comes alive for Panorama semis

A player from the band Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra is all focus at the bpTT National Panorama semifinals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 16. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Despite occasional grey skies and strong winds that kept spectators cool, the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, remained full of excitement as thousands of patrons gathered for the bpTT Panorama medium/ and large bands semifinals, dubbed Savannah Party.

Divided into the Grand Stand, North Stand, Greens, and (informally) the drag, the crowd revelled in the sweet sounds of 31 bands: 16 medium and 15 large on February 16.

The typically crowded North Stand was transformed into a lively mosaic of colours as supporters wore their band's T-shirts. Tables piled with food and drinks added to the festive atmosphere as fans formed their own rhythm sections.

All under the watchful eyes of police, fire personnel and National Carnival Committee (NCC) staff, one man told Newsday, "This is the place to be. This is what it's about: party, love, food, drinks and unity."

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell described the event as one of the largest in the Carnival season.

"I call it the greatest show within the greatest show on earth. That is Carnival," he told Newsday.

Mitchell said he was encouraged and enthused by the love for the national instrument and the unity at the venue.

"People are coming in droves and it's just excitement and pure enjoyment on people's faces. I am also liking the level of organisation I've seen. There's been no traffic per se, the police are on the road directing things."

Mitchell said he was looking forward to an incredible night going forward. Asked about his feelings on the new coat of arms with steelpan to be placed on the $100 bill, he said, "Being the minister responsible for culture at the time when the decision was made, I am incredibly proud. A decision, unanimously approved by Parliament, including the government, opposition and independents, to modify the coat of arms to include the steelpan, is a significant moment. Words cannot fully capture the pride I feel in being part of this historic achievement."

On February 16, the Central Bank, said the redesigned coat of arms has been integrated into the new $100 polymer banknote and is set to enter public circulation by September.

Mitchell, who is vying for the La Brea seat in the 2025 general election, said his favourite band in the medium category is the NGC La Brea Nightingales.

"They've done quite well this year. They've placed sixth after the preliminary round."

For the large bands, Mitchell was a bit indecisive, saying it was a toss-up between Massy All Stars Steel Orchestra and BP Renegades.

"I really look forward to the competition, the competitive spirit between both bands. I cannot wait to see how both command the attention of the crowd."

As for his road march predictions, Mitchell was also indecisive, saying he believed it was another toss-up between Machel Montano's Pardy and Bunji Garlin's Carry It.

"I love both songs, they have really good feel-good themes. Bunji keeps us motivated, and, of course, Machel's song provides relief after a long week of work. So, both are strong contenders."

A woman from the south, who wished not to give her name, in the packed North Stand also expressed her support for the NGC La Brea Nightingales.

"South is where it’s happening. They (NGC) just play sweet." She also commended police for "efficiently managing traffic."

Derek, making his way into the Grand Stand, said he was there to support the T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps. He said despite having “issues with the government,” he praised efforts to promote the steel pan.

Dixieland Steel Orchestra, Arima Angel Harps and Sangre Grande Cordettes were crowd favourites.

A snow cone vendor at the venue told Newsday sales were trickling in, but said it was expected given the event was not specifically targeted at children. Aside from selling, she was enjoying the music.

"I’m a fan of pan music, so I’m just sitting back, taking it all in. When the sales come, they come. I’m not too worried."

Another food vendor described the day as "average." She said sales during the Carnival season have been steadily declining since covid19, but she hopes it picks up.

"Later, when the alcohol starts to kick in, people will want something to eat. It’s not bad right now, but it could definitely be better."

On the outskirts, a beaded jewellery artisan had a different experience, saying sales were very slow. He explained while his customers are mostly visitors, he believes the state of emergency (SoE) has kept many people away.