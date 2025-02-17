Nessa Preppy talks Carnival, music, rise to stardom

Soca artist Vanessa 'Nessa Preppy' John -

Vanessa John, better known by her stage name Nessa Preppy, has carved her own niche in the music industry.

Born to a German father and a Trinidadian mother of First Peoples descent, John blends soca, dancehall and hip hop to create a unique sound.

She burst onto the soca scene in 2018 with her hit Tingo, followed by another smash hit, Issa Snack.

But her journey in music began much earlier, as she competed in junior calypso tents during her teenage years.

A proud alumna of Arima Central Secondary School, John has continued to rise as one of the genre's most distinctive performers.

She said her German heritage does not significantly influence her artistic persona, as she left Germany at the age of five. She later moved to Calvary Hill in Arima, the home of some descendants of the First Peoples.

John revealed she is set to appear on a German television show in the coming months.

"In the episode, I work with a German pop star Lea, and together we remix one of her hits with a soca influence. I also teach her a bit about our culture in Trinidad. I sang in German as well.

"The cultural exchange was amazing: Lea was very intrigued to learn about the steelpan, tamboo bamboo and Carnival.”

Although she speaks German, she admits, it is not perfect, but enough to hold a conversation.

In November, she released her debut album, Little Miss Arima, which captures her love for her hometown. The album features 13 songs that blend traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds, creating an electrifying energy.

The themes of love, joy and celebration are explored throughout the tracks, making it a dynamic and vibrant collection.

In an interview with Newsday, she cited Machel Montano, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Bunji Garlin and The Mighty Sparrow as some of her primary musical inspirations.

"My album Little Miss Arima was a big achievement for me," John said.

In August 2024, John was the only woman signed as a brand ambassador for Rude Boy drinks, alongside Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis and Llano "Jahllano" Grant.

The three were chosen as part of the brand's mission to integrate the brand into Trinidad and Tobago's musical culture.

Asked about her 2025 season, she said: "I can’t complain at all. I just have to prioritise my rest and drink enough water.

"It can be pretty hectic sometimes. There is media stuff during the day and events at night. It’s often a pull and tug and I have to remind myself to rest."

John says she is enjoying not just her music but her peers.

"I think there is a nice balance between the sweet and groovy and rough power songs. As I reflect on my own music, I am also excited about my own growth as an artist, because each year my catalogue and I keep growing."

John, who has collaborated with soca superstars Patrice Roberts and Machel Montano, says she feels blessed to have worked with both artists.

However, her 2025 collaboration with Richard "Punz" Roman on the Bouyon Bad riddim, Feel It, has sparked online discourse, specifically the lyrics: "It could barely fit in de panty."

John is not fazed by the backlash, saying, “It has sparked selective outrage, in my opinion. There are countless songs with way more controversial lyrics, from this year and years before.”

She describes her collaboration with DJ Punz as organic.

"He is a personal friend and someone I have known since the beginning of my career. He sent me the riddim and I immediately got in the studio and recorded it.”

For those who may not have heard a Nessa Preppy song, she describes her style in three words: "Fun, sexy and playful."

John initially began her career as a hip-hop artist and looks back fondly on that period of musical experimentation.

"Soca was always there for me, even while experimenting with hip hop. I started doing calypso music in primary school, so I just found my way back to it after finishing high school."

Scrolling through the comments section on her social media pages, one is met with a wave of compliments and admiration from male admirers. Despite this attention, she doesn't see herself as a sex symbol.

"It’s the first time I’m hearing this. I don’t think I do anything crazy or different from the other women in music or women who play mas."

In fact, she explains a common misconception about her is she's "stuck up or standoffish," stressing she is, in reality, quite the opposite.

For John, it's not just about business and play; she also wants to give back.

She actively supports the Digicel Foundation and has hinted at other personal charitable projects in the works.

In December 2023, John married her long-time boyfriend and business associate Kern Rose. Asked how she balances marriage and work commitments, she said, "I have always balanced my personal life and work commitments well. We’ve been in this business together for many years, so it’s almost the same as before.

"Even in music, it doesn’t change anything, because being professional and learning to separate the lines as a performer is very important."

Reflecting on the lessons she's learnt throughout her career, she emphasises the importance of staying positive in everything she does. Her advice to aspiring artists is: "Stay true to who you are and what you represent. Being a creative can be challenging, but with passion and hard work, success will follow."

Her most memorable Carnival experience will always be the year her breakout hit, Tingo, took centre stage.

She said hearing her song play while crossing the stage in Port of Spain was an indescribable feeling.

"It was a shock to hear it in almost every band as we walked through the mas.I have so much music, so there’s always something new in the works. It’s all about timing the releases."

While John enjoys entertaining fans with her stage performances, she is most excited about being on the road like any other masquerader.

"I am most looking forward to playing mas, wearing my costume and having fun. I feel like Carnival Monday and Tuesday are the reward at the end of all the craziness. It’s a time to truly let go and just enjoy the music."