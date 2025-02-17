Moruga man charged with child cruelty gets bail

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. - File photo

The High Court has granted bail to a 43-year-old man from Marac Village in Moruga in connection with a viral video that shows a man holding a knife while abusing a minor.

On February 17, Kervon Noel, appeared before Master Kimitria Gray in the South Masters Court A, where the court recommended that the case be heard summarily.

The minor is a relative.

The master granted Noel $20,000 surety bail, with a cash alternative of $10,000.

PC Kevin Crawford of the Special Victims Department in the Southern Division charged him with one count of child cruelty.

As a condition of the bail, he must report to the Moruga Police Station in Gran Chemin on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He is also prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact/communication with the minor unless approved and supervised by the Children’s Authority (CA).

The matter has been adjourned to March 17 and transferred to the Princes Town Magistrates’ District Court.

On February 11, a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media.

The nine-year-old boy, along with two other close relatives aged five and seven, was later removed from the family home and put in the custody of the CA.