Maraval woman gunned down in Penal

- File photo

A 65-year-old woman from Maraval was shot and killed while visiting relatives in Penal over the weekend.

Quintin Marcano, of Cameron Hill, Petit Valley, was declared dead at 5.53 pm on February 16 at the Siparia District Health Facility.

The shooting happened minutes earlier, around 5.30 pm, at Rochard Road, Penal.

Marcano was among a group of relatives liming in a shed, and gunshots were fired from across the road.

Marcano was hit and taken to the health facility.

No other injuries were reported.

A man believed to be the gunman was seen running away. He was wearing a black ski mask, green pants and a green T-shirt.

The police were notified and officers from the South Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James later in the week.

Investigations are ongoing.