Kenyatta King leads off Couva senior calypso finals

Rawle "Ratel" Peters rehearses with the Joey Rivers band for the finals of the Couva Calypso Monarch competition. -

Kenyatta King will lead off competition in the seniors category of the Couva Calypso Monarch Finals, which will be held at the Couva Car Park on Carnival Saturday.

King, who sings as Mega Bytes, will perform Duncy and Hungry, a social commentary. He will try to dethrone defending champion Rawle "Ratel" Peters, who will come right after him with his offering of Is Greed.

Chelsea Figueroa will sing first in the junior category with Turn Down Your Cell.

Drawing for positions for both the senior and junior categories and final rehearsals for the grand finals took place at the Balmain Community Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Sunday.

Ezekiel Clarke, executive member of the Couva Carnival Committee and co-ordinator of the calypso segment of Couva Carnival, said competition in both divisions would be very keen.

“The standard of the calypsoes is extremely high this year, maybe because of the many issues affecting the country. The calypsonians finetuned their presentations at the rehearsals and would be in fine fettle on the night,” Clarke added.

Positions for Couva Calypso Monarch finals

(Seniors)

Kenyatta King (Mega Bytes) – Duncy and Hungry ⁠Rawle "Ratel Peters – Is Greed ⁠N’Janella Duncan-Regis – New Chapter ⁠Georgia Charles-McIntyre (The Messenger) –Stand in the Gap ⁠Ephraim Ramkissoon(Brother Ramkee) –The Bye and Bye ⁠Lystra Nurse (Lady Lystra) – I Have Hope ⁠Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) – Staying in Calypso ⁠Andrew Fareira (Yellows) – Stand Up ⁠Junior Noel (Mr Famous) – Low Down the Music ⁠Estherlita Lowmans (Sweet Estherlina) – Calypso Deserves Much More ⁠Anistacia Richardson – Watch Your Clock ⁠Kerron Roberts (Flippy) – Meddle Less ⁠Kadeem Graham – Just a Voice Away Caleb Hinds – Cut the Grass

