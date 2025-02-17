Griffith has questions for Hinds on missing ammunition

NTA leader Gary Griffith - Photo by Faith Ayoung

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith has questions for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds about 25,573 rounds of ammunition reported missing earlier this month from the regiment's reserves.

Griffith is a former commissioner of police, national security minister and captain in the regiment.

In a statement on February 17, Griffith acknowledged the TT Defence Force (TTDF) has launched an investigation in accordance with its standard operating procedures.

He claimed Hinds seems reluctant to launch an external probe to ensure the public perception of credibility of any investigation.

Griffith said for the last three years, Hinds has wasted millions of taxpayers' dollars and over 500,000 police hours on a politically motivated witch hunt targeting legal firearms.

He said this was done "despite there being no reports, evidence, witnesses or complaints regarding wrongdoing with legally issued firearms," and asked, "Was the pursuit of legal firearms and ammunition an attempt to distract the public from the real issue which exists at the TTDF?"

He asked why Hinds had a problem with law-abiding citizens obtaining guns, but did nothing to prevent criminals from having access to rounds of ammunition.

"Is this a deliberate attempt to protect criminal elements by certain individuals in the State?

Griffith said Hinds' failure to act on missing TTDF ammunition while wasting time and resources on a pointless fishing expedition proved why his marginalisation from office and his complete removal from politics were long overdue.

Last month, Hinds said he would not stand for re-election as Laventille West MP.

Griffith also asked if Hinds may have fed the National Security Council (NSC) misinformation about the missing ammunition that "put the entire nation at risk."

The NSC is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Hinds was unavailable for comment.