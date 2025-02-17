Exodus still in lead; beats Renegades by 1 point

Republic Bank Exodus performs for the judges at its panyard on Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna. - Photo courtesy Pan Trinbago

REPUBLIC Bank Exodus edged bp Renegades by one point to hold on to the lead position heading after the Medium and Large Band semifinals aka Savannah Party at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 16.

In the medium category, Tobago band Katzenjammers posted a strong lead to take them into this weekend's finals in Tobago.

