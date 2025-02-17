Drone restrictions in effect for Carnival

As Trinidad and Tobago gears up for the vibrant celebrations of Carnival 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a firm reminder to all drone operators that specific no-fly zones will be enforced to ensure public safety and smooth aerial operations.

In a statement on February 15, the police service advised of the designated no-fly zones ahead of Sunday’s Panorama semifinals and for the remainder of the Carnival season until March 8.

Restricted airspaces include Port of Spain, Chaguaramas, Caroni,

Point-a-Pierre, Point Lisas, Point Fortin and Galeota.

Additionally, drones must not be operated within five kilometres of any manned aircraft operation or airport boundary; within two 2 kilometres of any helipad; at an altitude of over 400 feet in crowded areas or public events.

The police’s air support unit is expected to deploy law enforcement drones across the country, with a strong focus on Port of Spain and surrounding areas. Their mission: to ensure safety, monitor drone activity, and take necessary action against errant operators.

The police said unauthorised drone activity created serious hazards, not just for public safety but also for other aerial operations.

“This type of situation also utilises a lot of redirected human and technical resources when law enforcement has to respond to unauthorised activity.

“This significantly hinders efforts to provide constant safety and security for the public.”

With thousands of spectators expected, both the CAA and police are doubling down on their efforts to prevent drone-related incidents.