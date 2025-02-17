Digital media company names Bmobile TT’s fastest, best network for 2024

Kent Western -

Bmobile has been named Trinidad and Tobago’s fastest and best mobile network by Ookla, a company that specialises in connectivity intelligence.

A release from bmobile said it got the accolade for the third and fourth quarter of 2024 in the Ookla speed test awards, which are based on a rigorous analysis of thousands of consumer-initiated tests performed using the company’s speedtest application.

A media release form Bmobile on February 17 said the award solidifies its position as a leader in mobile network performance in TT.

“This is the first time bmobile has been recognised by Ookla.

“Receiving both the fastest mobile network and the best mobile network awards reflects the hard work we’ve put in over the years,” said Kent Western, TSTT CEO.

>

He said the achievement highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity across TT.

“(It) proves what our customers already know – when it comes to speed and reliability, bmobile delivers.”

The release said bmobile has continually invested in network infrastructure and empowering customers to stay connected more quickly and reliably.

“This isn’t just a win for us, it’s a win for every person who relies on us to stay connected, work and thrive. Its also a testament to our team’s efforts and our company’s vision to advance connectivity in TT.”

At the end of 2024, bmobile introduced the Voice over LTE (VoLTE), feature which allowed customers to talk on their mobile phones and surf the internet simultaneously.

The Ookla awards, the release added, also came on the heels of the 2024 Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industry (TBI) Awards, where bmobile got the Connect the Unconnected award, the Social Contribution award, the Sustainability award and the Technological Disruptor award for outstanding work in different areas.