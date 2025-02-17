Colourful tapestry at Diego Martin Children’s parade of bands
All roads led to Diego Martin on February 15, for the Diego Martin Carnival Committee annual children’s parade of the bands.
The committee promised a vibrant cultural tapestry and did not disappoint as mini, small, medium and large bands joined traditional and conventional individuals mas, rhythm sections, and steelbands at the parade.
Newsday’s photographer Jeff K Mayers attended the parade and captured these images.
