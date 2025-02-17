Child cruelty charges for Moruga father

- File photo

A 43-year-old man of Moruga is expected to appear before a High Court master on February 17, on child cruelty charges.

The charges were laid on February 14, by PC Kevin Crawford of the Special Victims Unit (SVU).

The man was charged after Moruga police, under the supervision of ASP Bandhan, and including Sgt Charles, acting Sgt Mungroo, the Southern Division task force, Cpl Ramdass, WPC Valentine and a representative from the Children's Authority went to the suspect's home on February 11, following a report by a resident.

The police were also provided with a video of a man, wielding a knife. physically and verbally abusing a child on the road.

The boy and his siblings, five and seven, were taken into the custody of the Children's Authority.

ACP South/Central Wayne Mystar told Newsday, the police intend to contact Interpol to determine the veracity of a report alleging child abuse in the US.