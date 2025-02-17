Central FC edge Rangers; AC PoS draw Phoenix in TTPFL

Andell Fraser of San Juan Jabloteh controls the ball with his head against Club Sando, at La Horquetta Recreational Ground on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A dramatic, last-gasp winner from Malik Mieres two minutes into second-half extra time gave Central FC a nail-biting 3-2 victory over hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers when TT Premier Football League tier one action continued at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground on February 14.

In the feature match of a double-header, Kadeem Corbin sent second-placed Central FC ahead after 22 minutes.

However, Rangers’ Ricardo Williams drew level ten minutes later, but Central FC’s Daniel David put them ahead once more in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Rangers (ten pts) were rewarded for their persistence as Kasean St Rose knotted the score in the 74th minute. However, two minutes into extra time Mieres silenced the home crowd to ensure Central FC (24 points) kept in the title race.

The victory put them within six points of league leaders Defence Force (30 pts) on February 14. But with the unbeaten Army team set to face a struggling Prisons FC after press time on February 16, Defence Force can reinstate their nine-point gap atop the 12-team table.

In the earlier match, a 19th minute goal from Elijah Seecharan affirmed a 1-0 victory for Jabloteh (21 pts) over Club Sando (12 pts).

The victory allowed Jabloteh to leapfrog defending champions AC Port of Spain (21 pts) and Miscellaneous Police FC (19 pts), into third place. Jabloteh have the upper hand on AC PoS owing to a superior goal difference.

Police FC played Point Fortin Civic (six pts) at Ken Cooke Grounds in St James, on February 16.

At the Arima Velodrome on February 15, two late goals from Robert Primus saw AC PoS salvage a point in a 3-3 battle against Tobago’s FC Phoenix (nine pts).

Kerri McDonald opened the scoring for Phoenix in the 14th minute and Jerial Arthur put them 2-0 just before the break.

AC PoS looked a different squad in the second half as Nathan Lewis netted in the 64th, before Robert Primus levelled the score in the 78th.

Phoenix’s Kassidy Davidson restored their lead (3-2) two minutes later, but Primus would have last say, as he netted his second, three minutes from regulation time.

At the final whistle, both teams shared the spoils and walked away with one point each.

Caledonia AIA climbed into the top five after getting past Eagles FC 4-2 at the Velodrome. Despite Moses Jaikaran putting Eagles 1-0 up in the tenth minute, Carlyle Mitchell scored for Caledonia in the 31st minute to make it 1-1 at the half.

Zion Carpette gave Caledonia the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, but Eagles’ Aikim Andrews made it 2-2 in the 74th. In stoppage time, Caledonia were awarded a penalty in the 91st minute to which Gabriel Nanton made no mistake to send them 3-2 ahead.

In the dying moments of the game, Caledonia’s Isiah Vallenilla sealed the result as he scored in the 94th to take his team to 19 points.

Eagles (four pts) remain with one victory from 11 matches, with one draw and nine losses, and are in cellar position.