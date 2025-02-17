$100 bill with new coat of arms by September

The redesigned coat of arms. -

THE updated coat of arms featuring the steelpan will be featured on $100 polymer notes from September. The Central Bank said the change was integrated at no additional cost.

The new design was done by jeweller and artist Gillian Bishop and was approved in January.

A golden tenor steelpan and two pansticks replaced the three ships – Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria – used by Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

Many have publicly criticised the design, the cost of which has not yet been publicised.

In a newspaper advertisment and notice on social media onFebruary 16, the Central Bank said other changes include a larger security strip.

"(The 2025 series will be) incorporating recent banknote technology with, among other things, the birds of paradise in iridescent ink in a larger see-through window with holographic elements."

The old series (2019) of $100 polymer notes will remain in legal tender.