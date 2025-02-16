Tuner immortalised at Renegades panyard

JIT LOOKS ON: Betrand "Birch" Kelman sits in front of his mural at the bp Renegades panyard in Port of Spain on February 12. - Photos by Enrique Rupert

For over 50 years, Bertrand "Birch" Kelman has dedicated his life to the country’s national instrument, the steelpan, in tuning and design.

As a tuner, Kelman helped secure 21 Panorama victories for Renegades, Phase II Pan Groove and Trinidad All Stars.

He was also responsible for recommending Jit Samaroo – hailed as one of the country's best arrangers – to Renegades in 1971.

In the last 13 months, Kelman has been been recognised for his significant contributions to pan from the national community and bp Renegades.

On February 9, during the Panorama preliminary round, Renegades celebrated his legacy by unveiling a mural of Kelman’s face the Jit Samaroo wing at Renegades panyard on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

To date, Samaroo holds the most titles as an arranger in Renegades history. He died in 2016, but also remains the second most decorated arranger in Panorama history. He led Renegades to Panorama victory in 1982, going on to win eight more titles – 1984, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1995-97.

Now Renegades is celebrating Kelman. A year ago, Renegades named their pan room after him. The unveiling of the mural further cemented him as an immortal in the band's history.

Kelman, 79, suffered a stroke three years ago which affected his mobility, but not his wit.

Sitting opposite the mural on February 12, he said his heart was filled with gratitude.

"I feel real good knowing my contributions is acknowledged," he said, as he looked at the portrait of himself with a soft smile.

"My hard work has paid off."

The journey to recognition

Kelman's daughter Natasha told Newsday her father would experiment with making music when he was a boy.

"He realised that he had a passion for music through a music teacher in his primary school.

"He used juice tins and other materials. He learned to sing and draw, and then joined a band in Marabella."

She said her father knew he could get a better sound from the steelpan.

"He was hearing flaws...which he could improve. He started trials on the pan in the band. He started tuning and word started to spread that he was making the pan sound better."

She said Kelman eventually moved from South Trinidad to Port of Spain, "and the rest was history."

Natasha said she felt accomplished, as she played a crucial part in helping Kelman get a honorary doctorate from the UTT last October.

"The liaising with the university, the biographies and all sorts of different things – I worked hard, because I knew he deserved it."

She said achieving that gave her greater determination to help her father gain even more recognition.

"When I saw Jit's mural on the wall, I was impressed and I thought it would be good for the duo to be on the wall together."I mentioned it to Colin Greaves (president of bp Renegades) as a fleeting mention and he said, 'That sounding good, inno. I'll surprise yuh.'"

She said while she wanted her request fulfilled, she did not expect the mural to come to fruition so quickly.

Greaves "called me Sunday (February 9) on video call and when he switched the camera (turned it to the mural) I was so happy. I didn't cry, but I screamed because I was so happy."

Greaves said when Natasha mentioned it to him, he took the idea to Renegades' executive team.

"We thought it was a good idea from the jump...we deliberately did not tell her we were going to do it, because it was supposed to be a surprise."

Greaves said the mural was a digital graphic art piece done by McCann, the advertising and communications network.

Natasha said Kelman loves Renegades, though he shares a connection with other bands.

"Something about the Renegades, is like if it's in his blood and running through his veins. He has a deep, deep connection with the band."

Renegades also held an impromptu ceremony that night, when Kelman was honoured by both players and fans of the steelband.