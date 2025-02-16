Tabaquite quartet earn trial with Real Brasil Football Academy

Twenty-year-old attacking midfielder Alonzo De Leon. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Less than one per cent of the world’s population can call themselves professional footballers, but for four young men from Tabaquite, that dream can turn from a fantasy to a reality.

Alonzo De Leon, 20, Dale Lalchan, 19, Kwasi St Louis, 18, and Deondre Moonessar, 18, have all earned a three-month trial at the Real Brasil Football Academy – a High Performance Development Club (HPDC) located in Braganca Paulista, Brazil.

The HDPC was designed to assist the development of young footballers ages 16-21, to focus on the physical and mental demands of professional football before going to professional trials.

It also includes drills to assist with on-field decision-making, exercises for strength and conditioning and sessions for technical and tactical responses in game situations.

Last August, the quartet travelled to Brazil through their coach Sandra Pompey and had the chance to train with Castanhal Esporte Clube, a team competing in the Campeonato Paraense – the top tier of the professional state football league in the Brazilian state of Pará.

They were scouted and three months later, offered the trial, which runs from February to May.

Newsday interviewed the quartet to dive deeper into their journey as players and to learn more about their hopes and expectations for this life-changing trip.

YOUNG GEMS IN TABAQUITE

St Louis, a versatile defender who can play both centrally and on the right, shared that he began playing football at the age of eight and never looked back.

“I fell in love with the sport. In Tabaquite, I grew up with a lot of footballers and I wanted to be just like them.”

He said he is looking forward to making the most of this opportunity.

“This means a lot to me. I just want to go out there, excel and become a better player.”

He said the experience of training with Castanhal was eye-opening and has fueled his determination to become a professional footballer.

His mother, Mary Santana-Awong said she was proud of him and was excited to see what the future held for him.

Kathleen Moonessar shared a similar sentiment about her son Deondre.

“I am very excited and proud of my son. I know he will make the most of every opportunity awarded to him.”

Deondre said he started playing football at the age of six, inspired by one of the world’s most popular footballers.

“I used to watch football and seeing Cristiano Ronaldo play made me fall in love with the game.”

The left-sided defender acknowledged how crucial the opportunity was and recognised as a rare and valuable chance that could shape his future.

“This opportunity means betterment to me. I know there are not many people my age that are getting these types of opportunities.”

Deondre said his first time in Brazil was a wonderful experience, which motivated him to become better.

“Seeing the different speed and quality of football there was really shocking.

“For Castanhal to be playing with such brilliance and skill showed me that I need to do more work as an individual. When I go back I expect to learn a new brand of football, which will help me adapt my style of play.”

He hopes the stint in Brazil will help him be one step closer to signing a professional contract.

De Leon, an attacking midfielder, started playing football from a young age in the streets of Tabaquite.

“I used to play against bigger fellas. Then I started playing with Tabaquite United and a coach (Pompey) saw me and wanted me to come and play for her.

“That is how we all ended up in Gasparillo Football Club. From there we went to Brazil.”

He too hopes to secure a professional contract, while refining his skills, improving his technique, and becoming a more disciplined footballer.

“I want to elevate my mindset and become a highly qualified and motivated person within the sport.

“I am excited to unlearn and relearn specific aspects of the game.”

De Leon said when he saw the level of the Brazilian players, it made him realise how much work he needed to do from an individual standpoint.

“The Brazilians, they live football. They are fitter than us here in Trinidad. They get up in the morning and it’s football all day.

“The style of play and their skills are also way higher than ours.”

De Leon’s mother, Reena, expressed her excitement over her son’s progress in the sport and urged him to seize the opportunity with both hands.

Lalchan started playing football at the age of ten and knew it was “for him.”

“It was something that I enjoyed. I was often told I was on a different level from others and that always motivated me to further my skills.”

He said the opportunity meant much to him, as not everyone was fortunate to receive such a chance.

“Knowing where I come from, a lot of youths don’t get this exposure to express themselves.

“I know it would mean a lot to myself, my family, friends and the community, so I am eager to give it my all and do the best that I possibly can.”

His mother BeverlyAnn said she was brought to tears, as she remembered when he started playing football in primary school.

“I always asked my son what he wanted to be when he grew up and he always said a footballer.

“I used to ask what craziness he was talking about, not knowing his dream would be this close to reality one day.”

The quartet is expected to leave Trinidad at the end of February, where they will train with the academy and play in matches as part of the development club.