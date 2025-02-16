Mosaic Academy taps into musical talent

Children take part in a performance exercise at Mosaic Performing Arts Academy. -

Mosaic Performing Arts Academy has concluded its inaugural free acting workshop at the Cascade community centre.

The intensive, hands-on programme has already seen remarkable growth from its participants, proving that TT is brimming with raw, untapped talent.

From immersive scene work to expressive improvisation techniques, these young actors have stepped out of their comfort zones, embracing the craft of acting with confidence and passion.

The programme is designed to introduce fundamental performance techniques and make acting accessible to everyone. According to the organisers, the workshop has guided participants through character development, body language, and improvisation, all under the expert instruction of seasoned professionals.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the progress of these young actors,” said Chelsea Pooran, actor and founder of Mosaic Performing Arts Academy.

“In just a few days, we’ve seen a transformation in their confidence, storytelling abilities, and stage presence. This is what Mosaic Performing Arts Academy is all about; inspiring and nurturing the next generation of performing artists.”

Building on the success of this free acting workshop, the academy began its second-term acting and music classes which began on February 15 at the academy's St James base, and runs until March 29.

The six-week programme is geared for both children and adults and is designed to provide comprehensive training in the performing arts, helping students refine their skills and grow as performers.

“Our goal is to create a hub for performing arts education in TT, giving artists the tools they need to thrive,” said Mark “Mikhail” De Leon, musician and co-founder of the academy.

“Through our weekly acting and music classes, we’re providing a structured, high-quality training environment that encourages artistic excellence.”

To learn more about Mosaic Performing Arts Academy, e-mail mosaicacademyart@gmail.com