Liam Carrington splashes to five gold at Florida swim meet

TT and Bolles School Sharks swimmer Liam Carrington won five gold medals across three days at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Florida. -

US-based Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Liam Carrington is making waves at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Florida, having splashed to five gold medals across February 13-15.

Representing Bolles School Sharks at the Plantation Aquatic Centre, Carrington, 16, swam to gold in the men’s 50m backstroke, 800m freestyle relay, 400m freestyle relay, 50m freestyle and 400m medley relay.

Carrington started his medal haul by clocking 26.57 seconds in the 50m back, staving off Carter Wright (26.96s) and Aldo Zepeda (27.48s), who were second and third respectively.

He combined with schoolmates to win the 800m freestyle relay A final in seven minutes and 44.17s (7.44.17s), beating to the wall Sarasota (7.51.54) and South Florida (7.57.28).

Later on, he and teammates Charles Zuhoski, Nicholas Kwan and Andrew Kravchenko combined to win the 400m freestyle relay in 3.28.52. Carrington swam the first leg in 52.11s which was the third fastest of the four.

In the 50m freestyle on February 15, he topped the field in 23.44s, and then joined forces with teammates Ethan Bathala, Lucas Young and Sash Macht to win the 400m medley relay in 3.50.69.

Here, Carrington swam his freestyle leg in 52.33s.

The TT swimmer also placed tenth in the 200m freestyle final, clocking 1.55.52. He was also sixth in the 100m backstroke in 58.48s.

Action continued on the final day February 16, but up to publication, his results were unavailable.