Keep your breath fresh so that others feel comfortable and can enjoy speaking with you.

Hello everyone! Welcome to another Manners Matter.

Keeping your breath smelling fresh and clean is a healthy habit and is also an important form of good manners.

Think of how uncomfortable (and disgusted) others feel when hit with a bad odour from someone’s breath.

You may also remember turning away or avoiding a friend, family member, or neighbour with bad breath.

You may even tell them about it in a not-so-polite way. But that can be quite embarrassing for others.

Be mindful of others feelings and instead:

* Politely let your friends know that their breath is not fresh.

* It is best to keep this between you and your friend.

Discussing someone’s bad breath with others is not very kind.

* If an adult has bad breath, it is best to leave another adult to share that with them.

While it is easy to notice someone else’s bad breath, it can be trickier to tell if your own breath stinks.

But others are turned off just the same bad way if your breath smells bad.

As you share a space and time with others, being aware of yourself is very important. Others should feel welcome, comfortable, and warm around you at all times. Bad breath is unacceptable.

Keep your breath fresh so that others feel comfortable and can enjoy speaking with you.

It is your responsibility to:

* Brush your teeth daily, morning and evening time. Don’t forget to floss.

* Rinse your mouth after every meal to get rid of excess food.

* Drink water throughout the day. A dry mouth can have a funky odour.

* Give others their personal space. Keep a little distance from other’s faces when chatting and laughing.

* Do a breath check in the bathroom.

* Avoid foods with strong smells like saltfish, garlic, and onion when you are in social gatherings.

* Use mints if you can’t brush your teeth at a moment when your breath is not fresh.