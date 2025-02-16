Couva Carnival honours Terri Lyons

From left, Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant contestants Naysa Semper, Keira Rampaul, Khalayah Adolphus, Sh’nyq Prince, Jaishree Rampersad, Janaya Medina and Meg-Anne Lalla. -

Calypso and soca artiste Terri Lyons was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the performing arts when the Couva Carnival Committee(CCC) held its formal launch of Couva Carnival 2025 at Bear Feelings Restaurant & Bar on February 15.

A resident of Lisas Gardens, Couva, Lyons was presented with an appreciation plaque by CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, extolling her extensive work in the calypso and musical genres which has brought her many titles, including the National Calypso Monarch crown in 2020.

“I feel humbled and proud to receive this official recognition for my contribution to the development of the performing arts. I always strive to give back to my community and my country wherever I can. Apart from performing, I also engage with youths in the school system to get them involved in the art form,” said an elated Lyons.

One of the highlights of the launch was the “Sashing of the Queens” for the upcoming Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant. Coordinator of the pageant, Marcia Merrick-Mohammed, promised that the show, carded for Carnival Saturday, would be spectacular.

“It’s going to be a great show by these charming ladies. I must thank the sponsors for coming on board and others who have contributed to the pageant, including Sacha Cosmetics who have been of great help to us since last year, offering free make-up services and product vouchers to the young ladies,” Merrick-Mohammed said.

The launch was coordinated by CCC executive member Ezekiel Clarke who doubled up as master of ceremonies. Traditional characters such as mojo jumbles, sailors, midnight robbers and gorillas, as well as the Speed 49 Carolina Rhythm Section, artistes Johnny Ramnarine and Neville “Nev 868” Williams Ali thrilled the audience.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh complimented the CCC for its wonderful work in promoting sustainable Couva Carnival.

Noting that “Couva Carnival is alive in 2025, CCC chairman Rajbal Maraj assured the crowd that the committee has planned a bumper package of shows to make 2025 carnival memorable.