Bright future for calypso

Cael Pyle of The Athenians Presecondary School performs New Backyard Jam at the Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, St Joseph on Thursday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Children are stepping into the spotlight this Carnival season showcasing their talent in calypso. Eastern Credit Union and the San Fernando Carnival Committee held their competitions on February 13, with performances that left many confident about the future of calypso. Enjoy the highlights!

>