Features
Bright future for calypso
Newsday
4 Hrs Ago
Cael Pyle of The Athenians Presecondary School performs New Backyard Jam at the Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, St Joseph on Thursday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Children are stepping into the spotlight this Carnival season showcasing their talent in calypso. Eastern Credit Union and the San Fernando Carnival Committee held their competitions on February 13, with performances that left many confident about the future of calypso. Enjoy the highlights!
Daniah Mohammed of Signal Hill gave a spirited performance of her song Dey Strip We at the ECU junior kaiso monarch competition on Thursday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Ten-year-old Katelin Sultan placed second in the South Junior Calypso Finals, primary school category. She sang Say Ah Prayer at the San Fernando City Hall Auditorium on February 13.
Judah Barker of La Horquetta Govt Primary School who sang Pan In Good Hands. - Photo by Innis Francis
T'xaiyan Exodus Unique Cain sings Can We Trust You during Eastern Credit Union's 33rd Annual Primary Schools' Calypso Competition at Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya, St Joseph on February 13. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
>
Comments
"Bright future for calypso"