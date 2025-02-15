Young policeman laid to rest on Valentine's Day

Police carry the coffin of PC Shzeem Williams after his funeral at Bay Road, Brickfield Village, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima on February 14. - Photos by Innis Francis

PC Shzeem Williams was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as a dedicated officer with exceptional ability.

Williams' life came to a tragic end on February 8 after his motorcycle crashed near T&TEC on the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Speaking at the funeral at Williams' parents' Carapichaima home, held on Valentine’s Day and what would have been Williams's 25th birthday, Central Division acting Snr Supt Ian Carty commended his drive and success in combating the criminal elements. He said Williams was an exceptional officer for his age.

"There are those who question why anyone would ever go into the field of law enforcement. For those of us involved, we could not imagine doing anything else. At times it is a stressful, hazardous and unfortunately many times a thankless job, one that not many people are able or willing to do. But thankfully for the people of the Central Division, PC Williams was willing and he was great at it.

"It takes a tremendous amount of courage and skill to do the work PC Williams and his team were so adept at doing. The type of courage that you really don't expect people to possess, much less display every single day and night. Most people, when faced with a life-threatening situation, would run away,

since self-preservation is at the very core of human psychology. But PC Williams was anything but ordinary."

Carty said Williams joined the service in July 2020 and was stationed at the Cunupia Police Station, where he did charge-room duties. He said that while Williams had a quiet and private demeanour, his exemplary performance impressed his supervisors and earned him a reassignment to the CID just over a year later.

"He was professional, respectful in his interactions with the public and dedicated to his job. What he accomplished in his short time on the job and at just 25 years of age – regularly taking loaded guns off the streets and locking up society's main drivers of violence and disorder – was nothing short of extraordinary."

He said Williams would actively seek out dangerous situations and dealt with violent threats head-on.

A relative of Williams, Alana Khan, said he was doing a diploma in engineering at the University of TT when he decided to follow his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

She recalled how as a child he would enjoy playing cops and robbers with his two brothers and would always insist on being the police.

"Shzeem loved his career and dedicated himself to his work with unwavering commitment. Shzeem was steadfast, hard-working and extremely private and always strived for excellence. He often said, 'If you can't do something good, don't do it all.'"

While his life came to an abrupt end on February 8 Pastor Devan Karamsingh told mourners Williams now had eternal life with God.

For his dedication to the police service, Williams was given a military funeral led by a procession of officers and music by the police band.