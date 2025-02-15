Trillions objective figure

Dr Errol Narine Benjamin -

THE EDITOR: Thank you, Errol Anthony, for your response to my letter even with your retort, "Trillions, Dr Benjamin? Really?" and your final comment about "lying straight to our faces?"

Please note, however, that "trillions" is in fact not an objective figure, but the language of metaphor intended to graphically illustrate the mind-boggling misuse of taxpayers' dollars by USAID on programmes hardly deserving.

Sorry about your misreading the mode and intent of the language used.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

via e-mail

