Tobago man wounded after argument with relatives

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. - File photo

A 45-year-old man from Scarborough, Tobago, was found lying in a pool of blood near his home on February 13.

Police said around noon, the man was found with an injury to the back of his head.

An eyewitness told police the victim argued with relatives before he was found.

He was taken to hospital and was still warded up to February 14.

PC Balfour is continuing investigations.

