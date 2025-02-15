Tobago fishermen rescued at sea

Tobago fisherman Junior Thorne, centre, who was rescued at sea, is helped to shore by his daughter and an unidentified man at Pigeon Point on February 15.

AFTER being adrift in a pirogue at sea for four days, Tobago fishermen Albert James and Junior Thorne were miraculously rescued by two other fishermen and brought safely back to shore, near the Pigeon Point Depot, on February 15.

The men, who appeared weary and shaken, walked into the arms of their family members shortly before 11 am amid cheers from fellow fishermen, residents and other onlookers.

But the reunion was short-lived as Emergency Health Services personnel, in two ambulances, were on hand to take the fishermen to the Scarborough General Hospital for medical attention. Several family members accompanied them.

James, 62, who spoke briefly to reporters from the ambulance, said he was glad to be alive and back on shore.

Nigel Taitt, assistant secretary, Division of Food Production, Natural Resources, Sustainable Development and the Environment, who visited Pigeon Point regularly and kept in touch with the men’s families throughout the ordeal, said he was happy the men were found.

“I am very elated at this point. Those who know me, know that I am a very emotional person. I was here from Tuesday to present and I am still here with the family, the friends, the fisherfolk from the Pigeon Point area and I was so proud when I received that phone call this morning (February 15) that the men were found,” he told reporters.

“I hastily got myself here where I witnessed both vessels coming in and I saw Mr James and Mr Thorne on the vessels standing, which meant that they were alive. Right there I broke down because every day I said my prayer and the secretary, of course, Mrs (Nathisha Charles) Pantin and, we prayed for the family. We prayed for them to be found and returned to shore.”