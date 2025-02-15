Revitalise capital, Mr Young

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young speaks at the TT Energy Conference 2025 at Hyatt Hotel Trinidad on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on February 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young, who will be assuming the position of prime minister from Dr Rowley.

Your call for change is a welcome breath of fresh air.

On behalf of every motorist, I urge you to prioritise the repair of roadways throughout the country. We all love our country and want to see it thrive.

Minister Young, please use your energy and vision to make a real difference. Begin with the roads – every street, every track. Clean up Port of Spain; its current state is unacceptable. Deploy power washers nightly and every weekend. Refresh the parks and the city with paint, and repair the pavements, starting in Port of Spain.

Let's revitalise the capital before the upcoming celebrations.

I, along with many others, am excited about your appointment and look forward to the positive changes you will bring to TT.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail