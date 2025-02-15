Primary school netball league begins

At least 75 schools will compete in this year's National Primary Schools Netball League.

The official opening took place at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena on February 14 with a march past and an exhibition game. The schools will compete across seven districts with the winners of each district advancing to the national quarterfinals. The districts competing are Caroni, North Eastern, Port of Spain, South Eastern, St George East, Victoria and Tobago. The league ends in June.

The organisers said the competition is not only about the results on the court. President of the National Primary Schools Netball League Nicola Mc Nicolls, said, "This league is not just about netball. It is about fostering discipline, resilience and friendships that will last a lifetime. The league is not only interested in creating a space for competition. It is about creating opportunities for growth for our membership, both students and teachers or coaches and other stakeholders.

Mc Nicolls said the league will not only develop athletes, but other careers in sport. "We are about opening doors for our charges for future dreams and ambitions. Whether our students want to pursue a future as an athlete, a coach, a manager, a specialist etcetera in the sport of netball, the league is interested in creating those opportunities for our members."

She thanked the schools for jumping on board. "To our schools, we thank you for your commitment to the growth and development of your students, ensuring they have access to opportunities that go beyond the classroom. To our coaches and officials, your dedication to training, mentoring and inspiring these young players does not go unnoticed. (With reporting by Ayanna Kinsale).

