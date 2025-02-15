Police: No drones for Panorama and Carnival

Tribe crossing the stage at the Socadrome, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The police are warning people that drones will be illegal to use for Panorama and Carnival activities.

A release on February 15 said the TT Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) has designated specific no-fly zones as per Reg 19 of the TTCAA regulations for general drone operators for Port of Spain, Chaguaramas, Caroni, Point-a-Pierre, Point Lisas, Point Fortin and Galeota.

It reminded operators that drones are not to be flown within five kilometres of any manned aircraft operation including the boundary of any airport, within two kilometres of any helipad and at an altitude of over 400 feet over any crowded area or public event.

The police said it will be using law enforcement drones throughout the country, especially the capital and its environs, to assist with safety and security during the Carnival period. It said the TTPS Air Support Unit would pay special attention to errant drone use.

"All necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the public, especially where drones create a hazard with respect to public safety or to any aircraft (including law enforcement drones)."

It said Panorama will include the national medium and large conventional band semifinals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 16 followed by several major pan, mas and cultural-related events until March 8 which is considered the remaining Carnival 2025 period.

"During the period mentioned, major Carnival events including fetes, shows, street performances and parade of the bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday (March 3 and 4) are expected to attract thousands of spectators and attendees."

Historically, it said, the mentioned period has been known to have a proliferation of unauthorised drone activity within no-fly zones. This, it said, creates serious hazards for potential injury and damage to property. Furthermore, it said police waste critical manpower to address the errant drone use.

"This type of situation also utilises a lot of redirected human and technical resources when law enforcement has to respond to unauthorised activity. This significantly hinders efforts to provide constant safety and security for the public."