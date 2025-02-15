N Touch
Police arrest nine in southern Trinidad raids

- File photo
Police arrested nine people in the Southern Division and South Western Divisions on February 14 for possession of drugs and ammunition, a release from the police service said.

Among those arrested was a 33-year-old man of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville after CID officers found 18.6 grammes of cocaine at his home. During searches by officers assigned to the division's task force, between 4 am and 10 am, a 42-year-old man of Indian Walk was held for 865 grammes of cannabis and four rounds of 16-gauge shotgun ammunition.

A 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were also arrested for possession of cocaine.

Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Singh, Supt Rampath, ASP Phillip, and Insp Wilkinson co-ordinated the exercise.

In a separate operation, officers of the South Western Division Task Force, Penal charge room, Canine Unit, Couva CID, and the TT Defence Force did a joint exercise in the Couva District between 8 am and 2 pm. Four men were arrested, including two Polo Grounds Road, Couva men, aged 20 and 24, for possession of ammunition. A 24-year-old man from Grant Street, Couva was also arrested for possession of ammunition.

Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Cumberbatch, ASP Forbes, ASP Ramdass, and ASP Corrie, co-ordinated the exercise and it was supervised by Insp John and Sgt Rajkumar.

Investigations into these matters are ongoing.

