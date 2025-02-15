Please fix Port of Spain dangerous sidewalks

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The condition of sidewalks in Port of Spain is increasingly concerning and requires immediate attention.

Many walkways are riddled with cracks, uneven surfaces, and debris, posing significant risks for pedestrians, particularly older individuals and those with mobility challenges.

Inadequate sidewalk conditions can lead to falls and resulting injuries, which are especially dangerous for the elderly population.

Safe pedestrian infrastructure is crucial for fostering a sense of community and encouraging active lifestyles. When sidewalks are well maintained, they enable citizens to navigate their neighbourhoods confidently and safely.

However, the current state of disrepair not only threatens public safety, but also discourages walking, thus limiting mobility and the ability to access essential services.

Repairing sidewalks should be a priority for local authorities. This includes resurfacing uneven areas, filling in cracks, and ensuring clear pathways free from obstacles.

Implementing regular maintenance schedules can also help keep sidewalks in good condition, preventing minor issues from escalating into safety hazards.

Furthermore, community engagement in addressing these concerns is vital. Residents should feel empowered to report hazardous conditions, fostering a collaborative approach to urban upkeep.

Investing in safe, accessible sidewalks is not just a matter of aesthetics; it is a public health issue that can enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

By prioritising sidewalk repairs, Port of Spain can create a more inclusive and safe environment for pedestrians, particularly those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail