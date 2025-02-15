Pannists get top billing in Machel Montano's Bet Meh video

Arranger for bp Renegades Duvone Stewart in Bet Meh video - Photo by Melvern Isaac, courtesy of Monk Music

Soca star Machel Montano released his latest music video Bet Meh which mixes the “old ting with d new ting” and includes pan arrangers and other artistes.

Featured cameos include soca stars GBM Nutron, Hey Choppi, actress Avionne Mark and comedian Kwame Weekes.

Pan arrangers Akinola Sennon of Heritage Petroleum Siparia Deltones and Duvone Stewart of bp Renegades as well as pannist Dane Gulston of Massy Trinidad All Stars are featured in the video.

“The inclusion of the pan virtuosos is more than just a tribute to TT’s national instrument; it is a historic moment in the making,” a media release said.

All three bands – Siparia Deltones, Trinidad All Stars, and Renegades – will be performing Bet Meh in the Large bands semifinals of the National Panorama competition on February 16, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. All Stars plays in position three, followed by Siparia Deltones playing in position four and Renegades plays at position seven.

Massy Trinidad All Stars and bp Renegades are the defending champions, having tied for first place in the 2024 final.

The release said, “This marks an unprecedented moment in Panorama history... Trinidad All Stars and bp Renegades, will compete using the same song. If bp Renegades secures victory, they will achieve a groundbreaking second hat-trick – bringing their total to 14 wins – and cement their legacy with a feat never before accomplished in the competition’s history.

“Massy Trinidad All Stars, with an equally impressive resumé, have their own shot at glory. A win would earn them their 12th title, further solidifying their place among the all-time greats. This head-to-head showdown is set to be one for the books.”

Montano, who pointed out that none of his songs has ever won a Panorama title, said he was honoured to have the bands play Bet Meh.

“I’m truly honoured that the defending champions and my hometown band (Siparia Deltones) have selected my song. In my 40-year career, I’ve never had a song win Panorama, so to have world-class bands like these perform Bet Meh in the 2025 competition is both humbling and exhilarating,” he said in the release.

The video was filmed in Lucky Gems, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, and VIP Private Members Club, Long Circular Mall, St James.

Bet Meh was written Jason “Shaft” Bishop and Machel Montano and produced by De Red Boyz. Its executive producers include Montano, Che Kothari and Tony Chow Lin On.