Nation asked to pray for ailing parang singer Susan Maicoo

RAWLE Maicoo is appealing to the nation to pray for his wife, parang singer Susan Maicoo.

Maicoo, 62, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for a condition that is yet to be diagnosed, but which has affected the functioning of many of her organs.

Maicoo, a retired schoolteacher of Union Presbyterian Primary School, is best known for her Christmas hits Trini Christmas is the Best, Where Daisy Gone and Dance, Dance, Dance.

The couple lives at Fyzabad and have four children and three grandchildren.

Rawle told the Newsday on February 14 that his wife started feeling unwell at the end of January. He said she contracted flu from relatives who had returned from Christmas holidays in England.

Her condition declined and she was taken for a CT scan due to terrible backache and stomach-aches.

He said the scan showed her lungs, gallbladder, liver, intestines and kidneys were severely affected, a sign that she had sepsis – a life-threatening infection that affects the immune system and could lead to death.

She was taken to a private hospital, where further tests were done, but referred to the SFGH for urgent admission to its Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She was later moved to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and subsequently a medical ward.

“We are asking for prayers and support,” a subdued Rawle said.

Maicoo had no pre-existing conditions before she contracted the flu, he said.

“She is not doing too well. She is coming along very, very slowly. She is not eating. In fact on Thursday (February 13) she was actually in a coma for a few hours.”

He said a number of people have been calling to find out about her condition, reiterating his appeal for love, prayers and support.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has been urging the public to take the influenza vaccine, especially for the upcoming Carnival season. He said eight people died from the influenza virus in 2024 and one for the year to date.

