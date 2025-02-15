My chocolate valentine

It’s Valentines weekend! This day of love will not get diluted with our Carnival frenzy, but rather be included at the countless events and fetes that are on this weekend.

Even if you are neutral on a "V-Day" celebration, it is a good excuse to consume a lot of chocolate.

If you are a chocolate lover and are feeling creative then why not try a delightful chocolate confection at home this weekend.

Remember to use local chocolate and cocoa in your baking, if you can get access to some, the end result will be nothing short of superb.

Chocolate mousse

4 ozs bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

2 tbs unsalted butter

4 egg yolks, beaten until slightly foamy

1 tsp vanilla

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 egg whites

In a double boiler, melt the chopped chocolate stir in butter.

Stir to ensure mixture melts smoothly; you may use a double boiler here.

Remove from heat and whisk chocolate until smooth.

Beat the egg yolks with, vanilla and sugar and add them a little at a time to the cooled chocolate mixture, mixing thoroughly after each addition.

Beat the whites until firm, and firmly beat a large dollop of egg white into chocolate mixture, Gently fold in the remaining egg whites.

Spoon the mousse into individual bowls.

Refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 6.

Chocolate cheesecake

Crust:

1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

½ cup finely chopped toasted hazelnuts or almonds

⅓ cup unsalted butter

Filling:

12 oz bittersweet chocolate

1½ lb cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup thick unflavoured yoghurt or sour-cream

4 eggs

Glaze

4 oz bittersweet chocolate

¼ cup whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a food processor process cookie crumbs, nuts and butter.

Press into the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan, and set aside.

Melt chocolate in a double-boiler or in a small saucepan inverted into a larger pot of water, set aside to cool.

In a large bowl beat cream cheese until smooth and light, add sugar.

Add eggs one at a time fold in melted chocolate and yoghurt.

Spoon mixture into prepared pan and bake for 50 to 55 minutes.

Remove from pan and cool.

Chill until cold.

Make the glaze by combining melted chocolate with cream.

Spread over top of cake and allow to set.

Chill until ready to serve.

Serve 10 -12

Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache

Cake

12 oz bittersweet chocolate

¾ cup unsalted butter

4 eggs, separated

12 tbs granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ tsp cream of tartar

Glaze

½ cup whipping cream

½ cup corn syrup

9 oz bittersweet chocolate

For cake:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Butter a 10-inch springform pan.

Line bottom of pan with paper, butter paper, wrap outside the pan with foil.

Place chocolate and butter in a heavy saucepan and gently heat until melted and smooth.

Remove and cool, stirring often.

With an electric mixer beat egg yolks with 6-tbs sugar and vanilla until thick and pale.

Fold chocolate mixture into yolk mixture.

In a separate bowl, beat whites until soft peaks form, add 6-tbs. sugar and cream of tartar.

Beat until medium stiff peaks form.

Fold whites into chocolate mixture in three additions.

Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake for 50 mins until cake is puffed and cracked, cool. Cake will fall.

Gently press down crusty top to make the cake even.

Run a knife around sides, release and remove, invert onto plate, peel off paper.

Ganache:

Place cream and corn syrup in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer.

Add chocolate and whisk until smooth.

Spread about ½-cup glaze over top and sides of cake and freeze to set.

Pour remaining glaze over cake, smooth sides and top.

Chill until set, one hour.

Serves 8 to 10

