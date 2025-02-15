Matura ReUnited clobber Club Sando 5-0 in TTPFL tier two; Army stay perfect

MIC Matura Reunited were the biggest winners last weekend when match day four of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two season was contested.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella, Matura got a huge 5-0 win as they took their tally in the young season to five points in group two of the TTPFL's tier two. Matthias William opened the scoring for Matura in the 14th minute, with Kerin Vincent and Kendes Garcia scoring two goals apiece.

Sitting in fourth spot, Matura are still well off the pace set by leaders Defence Force (12 points) who notched a fourth straight group two win. Playing host to Guaya United in Macqueripe, Defence Force got a 3-0 result with goals from Mark Griffith, Josiah Superville and attacker Hashim Arcia.

Also in group two, the second-placed Central Soccer World (seven points) got their second win of the campaign when they blanked newcomers Evolution FC by a 2-0 margin in Edinburgh, Chaguanas.

The third-placed San Fernando Giants were also in winners' row as they defeated Union Hall United 1-0 thanks to a 55th-minute penalty by Arkido Joseph.

In group one, both Malabar Youngstars and UTT had their winning streaks snapped as they dropped their first points of the campaign.

In Tobago, UTT (nine points) were stunned by Carnbee/Mt Pleasant FC (six points) who registered a 3-0 win. Miguel George opened the scoring for Carnbee/Mt Pleasant in the 33rd minute, with Darreon Moses and Nave Roach securing the game for the Tobago outfit in the second half.

Also in Tobago, Malabar got an 80th-minute penalty from Kern Roberts as they salvaged a 1-1 draw with the seventh-placed Bethel SC, who got a fifth-minute opener from midfielder Akeilon Murphy.

Malabar moved to the top of the 11-team group one table despite the draw, with UTT slipping one spot to second.

Elsewhere, the fourth-placed Police FC (seven points) got a 3-1 victory over the cellar-placed Miscellaneous Laventille Utd.

In other group one matches, defending tier two champs Harlem Strikers (six points) hammered RSSR FC 4-0, with Tobago's Sidey's SC snapping their three-game losing run with a 3-0 win against Prisons Ignite FC. Collin Sargeant scored in both halves for Sidey's at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough as they handed the ninth-placed Prisons their third loss of the campaign.

The TTPFL will observe a two-week break for the Carnival season, with games scheduled to resume on March 8.