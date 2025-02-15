Man, 29, stabbed to death in Woodbrook

Accident and Emergency at the Port of Spain General Hospital. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near Frankie's Bar in Woodbrook early on February 15.

He has been identified as David Stanley Gregoir.

Police said around 2.10 am, Gregoir was in a black MG SUV parked on Alberto Street when he got into an argument with a group of people known to him.

One of the men stabbed him. Gregoir got out of the SUV and tried to escape but the attacker chased him and continued the assault. The attacker then ran away, eyewitnesses told police.

Police on patrol took Gregoir to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he later died.

>

Police said the suspect was not arrested and investigations are ongoing.