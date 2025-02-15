Louis (110), Henry (100) lead Leewards fightback vs Red Force

Mikyle Louis -

West Indies opener Mikyle Louis (110 off 210 balls) and Kadeem Henry (100 off 322) both struck centuries for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day three of their West Indies Four-day Championship match with the TT Red Force on February 14, as the hosts fought back in the contest at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The visiting Red Force team declared on a daunting 529 for five on day two, but the Leewards, who head the West Indies Championship standings, responded strongly in their first innings as they got to 317 for three at the end of the day's play. The Red Force still hold a healthy 212-run lead, but with just one day left in the game, they will find it tough to force an outright result.

Resuming from their overnight score of 45 without loss, the opening pair of Louis and Henry frustrated the Red Force as they batted through two sessions and pushed the score to 220 without loss at the tea break.

In the final session, Red Force finally got rewards for their endeavour as leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (three for 65) removed the century makers and also got another scalp.

The lanky Louis was the first to go, as the batsman was caught by substitute fielder Jyd Goolie at long-off when he tried to launch Cariah out of Basseterre two balls after the tea interval. Louis' Windies teammate Keacy Carty (15) was dismissed soon after as he was caught at first slip by Bryan Charles when he chased a wide ball from Cariah. The Leewards were on 247 for two at that stage.

Playing in his only his third First-Class match, the 24-year-old Henry seemed to spend an eternity in the 90s before he eventually brought up his maiden century off 319 balls with a single off spinner Khary Pierre. In the next over, though, Henry's marathon knock came to an end when he pulled a Cariah delivery to Amir Jangoo at mid-on as Leewards slipped to 256 for three.

Off the next ball, Jayden Seales dropped new batsman Jewel Andrew in the covers as the Red Force missed the chance to make further inroads.

In combination with Karima Gore, who was dropped on four, Andrew (26 not out off 49) steered the Leewards to the close of play without further loss with an unbeaten 61-run stand.

Gore (41 not out off 66) has struck five fours in his innings, with Andrew hitting one four and the solitary six which he crashed off Vikash Mohan off the last ball of the day's play.

At Kensington Oval in Barbados, Barbados Pride completed the first victory of the round when they defeated Jamaica Scorpions by nine wickets.

Jamaica were bowled out for just 180 in their second innings to set Barbados 119 for victory. Powered by an unbeaten 106-run stand between captain Kraigg Brathwaite (47 not out) and Jonathan Drakes (52 not out), Barbados got to 121 for one to register their third win of the campaign.

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA SCORPIONS – 231 (Odean Smith 50, Jeavor Royal 43, Jermaine Blackwood 30; Chaim Holder 3/66, Kraigg Brathwaite 2/1) & 180 (Javelle Glenn 66, J Royal 29, John Campbell 25; Jomel Warrican 3/42, Ramon Simmonds 2/36) vs BARBADOS PRIDE – 293 (Jonathan Drakes 108, Leniko Boucher 55, K Brathwaite 31; Brad Barnes 6/94, J Blackwood 2/32) & 121/1 (J Drakes 52 not out, K Brathwaite 47 not out). Barbados won by nine wickets.

TT RED FORCE – 529/5 declared (Jason Mohammed 204 not out, Joshua Da Silva 152, Amir Jangoo 60, Joshua James 31; Rahkeem Cornwall 3/127) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES – 317/3 (Mikyle Louis 110, Kadeem Henry 100, Karima Gore 41; Yannic Cariah 3/65).

CCC 216 (Damel Evelyn 53, Johann Jeremiah 40, Demario Richards 30; Darel Cyrus 5/71, Kenneth Dember 3/68) & 29/0 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES – 248 (K Dember 49, Gian Benjamin 49, Jeremy Solozano 25; Akeem Jordan 5/52, Romario Greaves 3/64).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES – 253 (Ronaldo Alimohammed 66, Gudakesh Motie 52, Kemol Savory 39; Jediah Blades 4/37, Zishan Motara 3/37) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY – 111/3 (Ackeem Auguste 43, Rivaldo Clarke 37 not out, Veerasammy Permaul 2/30).