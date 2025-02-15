Lost Tribe celebrates stickfighting tradition at Feteyard

This team embraced their inner bois man at The Lost Tribe's Feteyard cooler event on February 14. - Photo Angelo Marcelle

FETEGOERS with sticks in tow flocked the Ansa carpark, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Friday night for this year's third instalment of The Lost Tribe's Feteyard event.

The cooler fete is known for its themes centred around traditional Carnival characters. It featured performances on a stage depicting the gayelle where bois men battle for the title of national stickfighting champion.

Patrons were entertained by performances from Yung Bredda, Mical Teja, Coutain, Ding Dong and husband and wife soca duo Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attended the fete and captured these images.

