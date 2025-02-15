Kraken, Arrow, Mini Me among winners in first 2025 regatta

Mini Me competes in the 50mph class at the TT Powerboat Association regatta one on February 9 at TT Yacht Club, Glencoe. - Photo by Ronald Daniel

Kraken, Arrow and Mini Me were in winners' row when the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association (TTPBA) held its first regatta of the 2025 season at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe, on February 9.

Six classes were contested on the day, with over 15 boats testing the power of their engines off the west coast.

In the 60 mph G class, Kraken held off a competitive field to take the top spot with a total of 1,240 points. Kraken powered through to pull away from KISM whick took second place with 1,080 points. John Wick placed third with 930 points, with Jesus Is Coming and Too Wicked placing fourth and fifth with 890 and 310 points respectively.

In the Bowen Spec class, Arrow had too much for its competitors to handle as it cruised to victory with an 1,840-point haul as it topped all phases of the race. After ending the first sprint at the back of the pack, Pandemic made a great surge to come back in contention and eventually sped to second in the Bowen Spec class with 1,410 points.

The pair of Asalt Weapon (1,280 points) and Ballistic (1,130) also crossed the 1,000-point mark to finish third and fourth respectively, with S-Kapade (950) bringing up the rear in the five-boat field.

In the 50 mph H class, there was an almighty battle between Mini Me and Poppi 3, with the former eventually grabbing first spot with 1,030 points. Poppi 3 racked up 1,000 points.

Both crews had difficulties in the H class, as Poppi 3 was disqualified from the second sprint, while the Mini Me crew didn’t finish the second circuit. Poppi 3 rattled off 185 points in the second circuit to Mini Me's 35 points, but the latter team just held on to get the victory.

There were only two entries in the 70 mph F class, with Ratchet (1,170) charging to victory against Extreme Measures (1,020).

Heatwave (440) was the only boat in the 80 mph E class, while Tyrant racked up 1,240 points as the only competitor in the 95 mph E class.

The second regatta is scheduled for March 23.

