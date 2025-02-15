Kiddies play ah mas at Diego Martin Children's Carnival

Netanya Phillip, 13, portrays A Rainbow that is Rare with the band House of Jacqui at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale was splashed with colour on February 15 as children showcased their vibrant costumes at the Diego Martin Carnival Committee's annual children's parade.

The event saw mini, small, medium and large bands converge at the carpark venue that was abuzz with excitement as the children danced to the beat of their favourite soca songs.

Traditional and conventional individual mas was also portrayed and onlookers and participants were not short on live entertainment as rhythm sections and steelbands were also on the scene.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers attended the parade and captured these images.

