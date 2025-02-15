N Touch
News

Kiddies play ah mas at Diego Martin Children's Carnival

Netanya Phillip, 13, portrays A Rainbow that is Rare with the band House of Jacqui at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Netanya Phillip, 13, portrays A Rainbow that is Rare with the band House of Jacqui at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale was splashed with colour on February 15 as children showcased their vibrant costumes at the Diego Martin Carnival Committee's annual children's parade.

The event saw mini, small, medium and large bands converge at the carpark venue that was abuzz with excitement as the children danced to the beat of their favourite soca songs.

Traditional and conventional individual mas was also portrayed and onlookers and participants were not short on live entertainment as rhythm sections and steelbands were also on the scene.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers attended the parade and captured these images.

Tyler De Grasse, 4, portrays I Am Qin Yinglin with the band 'D Melting Pot in the individual historical category at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

>

Farinha McKenzie, 7, portrays Mystique Guacamaya A Tribute To Karen Hart with the band 'D Melting Pot at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

13-year-old Netanya Phillip portrays A Rainbow that is Rare with the band House of Jacqui. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Saeran Lucas, 5, portrays My National Pride at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Raheem Armstrong, 8, portrays King Bat - Bluey. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Hezkiah Arthur, 11, portrays Chief Kalinago from the band 'D Melting Pot. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Zuri Stafford, 4, portrays D Royal Princess Malaika at the Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on February 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Diego Martin Children's Carnival 2025 Parade of the Bands. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Comments

"Kiddies play ah mas at Diego Martin Children’s Carnival"

More in this section