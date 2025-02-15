Imbert: If I am elected, it will be my last term

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo by Aneglo Marcelle

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert showed an uncharacteristic dose of modesty when asked about his prospects of being a cabinet minister in the event of the PNM winning the upcoming general election, for which a date has not yet been called.

After the sod-turning for a new headquarters for the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) in St Clair on February 11, he detailed his plans for the Diego Martin North East constituency he represents and for which screening takes place on February 17 at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

He said if selected by the PNM, and if elected by the constituency, it would be his last term as MP.

However, when asked if he would be willing to serve in a new cabinet, in the event of the PNM winning the election led by Prime Minister-designate Stuart Young, Imbert became somewhat reserved.

Newsday said, "If asked would you make yourself available to be a minister again?"

>

Imbert replied, "I am only screening to be a member of parliament. Ministerial appointments, that is entirely up to the prime minister. I know my place."

Reiterating that ministerial appointments were the PM's prerogative, he said of a minister's role, "It is a tough job." Earlier, he spoke at length of his plans for the constituency, if re-selected as MP.

"Well I have some projects to complete and some things to do in my constituency. I have to upgrade the Maraval Recreation Ground. It is something I have wanted to do for the longest while. For one reason or another, that project never got off the ground."

He said he wanted to complete the widening of the entrance into Maraval via Boissiere Village. "You see we are widening the bridge over there? That needs to be completed.

"I have some work to do down in the Bagatelle area, to do phase two of the sporting complex and some water supply issues I'd like to resolve before I take my exit. So this would be my last term."

Told he had once said MPs should retire before their late sixties although he himself is now 67, Imbert replied, "I will quote the words of the irreplaceable Basdeo Panday, 'Only a dead man cannot change his mind.'"

Imbert, a civil engineer by profession, has been an MP since 1992.

He holds three Master's degrees – MSc in Maritime Civil Engineering from the University of Manchester (UK), LLM in Construction Law and Arbitration (distinction), and LLM in Oil and Gas Law (distinction), the latter two from the Aberdeen Business School (UK). He has served as Minister of Works and Transports, Minister of Local Government, Minister of Health and most recently Minister of Finance.